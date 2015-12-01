BRIEF-Autek China's board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager
* Says the board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager, Shi Xianmei as CFO
Dec 1 MolMed SpA :
* AIFA (Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco), the Italian Medicines Agency, granted MolMed the authorization to manufacture medicinal products used in a specific gene therapy based on genetically modified stem cells, and in a specific cell therapy based on immune system genetic engineering
Source text: bit.ly/21r5MKI
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager, Shi Xianmei as CFO
April 6 Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax