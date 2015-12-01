Dec 1 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Said on Monday it had not been possible to perform a complete audit process within the time frame set

* Earlier announced that as part of the company's dialogue with the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) of Norway, it had been decided to ask the external auditor to advance the interim audit procedures in order to increase the Board of Directors assurance on Q3 2015 accounts to be presented to the FSA

* Said further information gathering and analysis is required in order to finalize and conclude on the audit

* It is expected that the process will be finalised within Dec. 21

* Stated that, currently, no material deviations from the announced Q3 2015 accounts have been identified

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)