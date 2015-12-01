(Refiles to show that the press release was announced on Monday, Nov. 30.)

Dec 1 NKHP :

* Said on Monday that it prolongs book building under IPO until Dec. 7 till 18.00 Moscow time

* Says IPO price announcement and start of trading on the Moscow Exchange are expected on Dec.8 Source text: bit.ly/21rbKv2

(Gdynia Newsroom)