BRIEF-Sphero raises $23.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Sphero Inc says raises $23.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing
Dec 1 Imcd Group Bv
* Plans to sell 4 million shares in IMCD by accelerated bookbuild - bookrunner
* Deutsche bank and Goldman Sachs acting as joint bookrunners
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
* Held its final close for Cerberus Institutional Partners VI, L.P, raising $4 billion of commitments