BAGHDAD Dec 1 Gunmen shot dead a prominent Arab
official in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk, police and
medical sources said on Tuesday, in an attack that risks
inflaming tensions in the ethnically mixed area.
Mohammed al-Jubouri, head of the Arab bloc in the Kirkuk
provincial council, was killed in his car while travelling near
his home in a central neighbourhood, said police chief Brigadier
Saraht Qadir.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
killing.
Forces from Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region took
full control of Kirkuk in mid-2014 as Islamic State overran
northern Iraq. Kurdish leaders say they will never give up the
city to which they, as well as Turkmen and Arabs, lay claim.
Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi Arabs have been displaced to
Kirkuk from other areas seized by Islamic State, exacerbating
those tensions.
Gunmen shot dead two top Iraqi oil officials in Kirkuk over
the summer in separate incidents.
Major oil producer and OPEC member Iraq faces security
challenges from the ultra-hardline Sunni militants of Islamic
State who control a third of the country, and from a sectarian
conflict exacerbated by the group's presence.
(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Stephen Kalin;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)