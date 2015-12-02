Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 2S&T AG :
* Said on Tuesday plans to acquire 100 pct of the equity in the Europe-based Networked Energy Services GmbH, which is a subsidiary of Networked Energy Services Corp.
* Said S&T's 56 pct stake in the California-based Networked Energy Services Corp. would be transferred
* Said negotiations have been already started
* Said will concentrate on serving its core markets of Eastern Europe and the German-speaking region
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order