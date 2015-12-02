Dec 2S&T AG :

* Said on Tuesday plans to acquire 100 pct of the equity in the Europe-based Networked Energy Services GmbH, which is a subsidiary of Networked Energy Services Corp.

* Said S&T's 56 pct stake in the California-based Networked Energy Services Corp. would be transferred

* Said negotiations have been already started

* Said will concentrate on serving its core markets of Eastern Europe and the German-speaking region

