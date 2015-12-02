Dec 2 Catella AB :

* Said on Tuesday it acted as financial advisor in connection with creation of Klockarbäcken Property Investment, a property company

* Handled both structuring of new property company as well as raising equity and debt

* Ambition is to conduct add-on acquisitions and to subsequently seek listing of company's shares

