Dec 2 Monnari Trade SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it registered two wholly owned units Madam Selected Sp. z o.o. and Madam Style Sp. z o.o.

* The core business of the above subsidiaries is to support the sale of clothing and the parent company

* The creation of the subsidiaries aims to separate from the parent company reorganized areas to suit current market requirements and increase efficiency

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)