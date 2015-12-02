Dec 2 CSY SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that it had signed a deal with Zastal to buy 3,081,500 shares or 83.28 percent stake of RSY SA for 21.6 million zlotys ($5.4 million)

* RSY sold 5,050 shares in RSY Sp. z o.o. for 970,000 zlotys

* RSY bought from Zastal SA 1,477,100 shares or 13.68 percent stake of CSY SA for 7.4 million zlotys

($1 = 4.0302 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)