BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 MBANK :
* Polish lender mBank settled the price of PZU shares it is selling through an accelerated bookbuilding process at 37.75 zlotys ($9.36) each, it said on Wednesday.
* Poland's fourth-biggest bank by assets confirmed it is selling up to 4.7 million shares in PZU, 0.55 percent of the state-controlled insurer, valuing the stake at 178 million zlotys ($44.13 million).
* The sale was launched on Tuesday, with DM mBank and J.P. Morgan Securities appointed global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the placing. Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0334 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman)
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage: