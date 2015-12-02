BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Private equity firm Triton:
* Says to sell Inflight Service Group to Gategroup
* Triton says gategroup will acquire 100 percent ownership of IFS at an enterprise value of SEK 1.1 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing