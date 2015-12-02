UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Graines Voltz SA :
* Reported on Tuesday full year revenue of 83,528,000 euros ($88.68 million) compared to 90,492,000 euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1TkbDvy
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.