BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016
Dec 2 Soho Development SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit Dobra Forma 1 Sp. z o.o. sk signed on Nov. 30 an investment credit agreement with Getin Noble Bank S.A. for 36 million zlotys ($8.9 million)
* Credit payment date is settled for March 31, 2018
* Credit will be used to cover the costs of the first stage of the "Dobra Forma" project to construct two residential buildings in Krakow
($1 = 4.0278 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016