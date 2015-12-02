Dec 2 Soho Development SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit Dobra Forma 1 Sp. z o.o. sk signed on Nov. 30 an investment credit agreement with Getin Noble Bank S.A. for 36 million zlotys ($8.9 million)

* Credit payment date is settled for March 31, 2018

* Credit will be used to cover the costs of the first stage of the "Dobra Forma" project to construct two residential buildings in Krakow

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0278 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)