Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 2Hubstyle SA :
* Announced on Tuesday that Maciej Filipkowski, member of company's supervisory board, has increased stake in the company to 5.55 pct from 0.47 pct following exercise of capital increase and subscription to 949,894 series E shares
* The shares were exercised in exchange for a 11 shares in Sugarfree Sp. z o.o. (formerly: HubStyle Sp. z o.o.), valued at 1.6 million zlotys ($397,030)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0299 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order