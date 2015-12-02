Dec 2Hubstyle SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that Maciej Filipkowski, member of company's supervisory board, has increased stake in the company to 5.55 pct from 0.47 pct following exercise of capital increase and subscription to 949,894 series E shares

* The shares were exercised in exchange for a 11 shares in Sugarfree Sp. z o.o. (formerly: HubStyle Sp. z o.o.), valued at 1.6 million zlotys ($397,030)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0299 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)