LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has made structural changes to debt syndicate and its debt capital markets division, and also made several personnel changes in the leadership team who form a new DCM global executive committee.

Chris Whitman, who ran global risk syndicate, is now head of the credit portfolio strategies group, while Henrik Johnsson is promoted from high yield syndicate head to head of EMEA debt syndicate - a new role. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Julian Baker)