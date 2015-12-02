(Recasts throughout)

By Alex Chambers

LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has revamped its debt capital markets business, creating a new financing and solutions group and making several personnel changes in the latest of a series of organisational overhauls at its investment bank.

Mark Fedorcik, the former leveraged finance head who was appointed global DCM boss last month, has created a new financing and solutions group outside the Asia-Pacific region, according to sources familiar with the plan.

He has also eliminated global risk syndicate. Its former boss Chris Whitman becomes head of the credit portfolio strategies group. His regional duties are taken up by Henrik Johnsson, who is promoted from running high-yield and loan capital markets to head of EMEA debt syndicate - a new position.

Fedorcik has also formed a DCM global executive committee.

The changes are the latest in a succession of attempts Deutsche has made since October to create a cleaner investment bank structure.

As part of the plans, an institutional client-servicing group called capital markets and treasury solutions was disbanded, with its functions largely taken over by a newly-formed debt capital markets team.

CHANGES

Niels Ackerman and Lorenzo Frontini will co-head FSG in Western Europe. The two were appointed heads of CMTS Western Europe at the start of the year.

Nizar Al-Basam will run FSG in the CEEMEA region, while Dean Bellissimo and Marc Fratepietro will jointly head Americas FSG.

In Asia-Pacific, Simon Roue will run DCM, according to an internal memo sent to staff that was confirmed by a Deutsche Bank spokesperson.

Nick Jansa and Sean Murphy - who ran leveraged DCM for Europe and the Americas respectively - are now co-heads of global leveraged DCM. David Waill will become head of loan portfolio management. Fabio Madar is head of FX.

Meanwhile, Dominic Smyth is to become chief operating officer for the wider DCM business.

The future of several bankers, whose roles are not defined in the new structure, remains unclear. (Reporting by Alex Chambers and Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker, Sudip Roy and Gareth Gore)