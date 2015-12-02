UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Boconcept Holding A/S :
* Q2 same-store-sales (order intake) up by 14.4 percent
* Q2 revenue was 331.0 million Danish crowns ($47.0 million), up by 13.0 percent on last year
* Q2 EBIT 39.7 million crowns versus loss 57.2 million crowns year ago
* Upgrades forecast operating margin (EBIT ) of 5-7 percent to 8-10 percent for FY 2016/2017
* Sees FY 2015/16 revenue up by about 7-8 percent (previously: about 5 percent)
* Sees FY 2015/16 EBIT in region of 7-8 percent (previously: 5-6 percent)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0443 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.