Dec 2 Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen bought from Glencore in a spot tender 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude URL-NWE-E for loading from Primorsk or Ust-Luga between December 17 and 21, trading sources told Reuters, but that couldn't be verified.

The cargo for delivery to the Baltic Sea port of Butinge was sold at a discount of $1.75 a barrel to dated Brent - the higest level since October 6, Reuters data showed.

The tender closed on December 1.

On Wednesday PKN Orlen closed another buy tender for 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loading on Dec. 20-24. The results and the winner have yet to emerge. (Reporting by Olga Yagova)