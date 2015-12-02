Dec 2 Nireus Aquaculture SA :

* Says Piraeus Bank SA raises its stake on Nireus Aquaculture SA (Nireus) from 0.0 to 33.1 percent

* Says Alpha Bank SA raises its stake on Nireus from 0.00 to 20.84 percent

* Says Eurobank Ergasias SA raises its stake on Nireus from lower than 5.00 to 16.04 percent

* Says National Bank of Greece SA raises its stake on Nireus from 0.00 to 5.95 percent Source text: bit.ly/1l7IbhA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)