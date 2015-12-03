Dec 3 Société Financière de Participation Industrielle (SFPI):

* Says following the acquisition in February 2015 of 97.54 percent of the listed company EMME SA by SFPI, shares issued in connection with the merger have been admitted to trading on Euronext Paris

* According to the exchange ratio under the merger all the shares of SFPI are worth about 280 million euros ($296.5 million)

