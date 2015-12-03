Dec 3Atlanta Poland SA :

* Said on Wednesday its management board will recommend in coming years to the shareholders to pay out between 30 pct to 50 pct of the unconsolidated profit of the company as dividend

* This dividend policy will apply as of FY 2015/2016

* On Nov. 17 company recommended payout of dividend for FY 2014/2015

