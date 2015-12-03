UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3Atlanta Poland SA :
* Said on Wednesday its management board will recommend in coming years to the shareholders to pay out between 30 pct to 50 pct of the unconsolidated profit of the company as dividend
* This dividend policy will apply as of FY 2015/2016
* On Nov. 17 company recommended payout of dividend for FY 2014/2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.