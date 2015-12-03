BRIEF-MLP Group to issue bonds of value of up to 50.0 mln euros
* To issue bonds of value of up to 50.0 million euros ($53.32 million) under bonds issue program
Dec 35th Avenue Holding SA :
* Said on Wednesday its unit Wall Street Investment sp. z o.o. signed a 19.6 million zlotys ($4.86 million) investment credit agreement with a bank based in Poland
* Credit will be used to finance co-investments in office and commercial building in Warsaw
* Credit due date is on Sept. 30, 2030 and carries variable interest rate based on 1-month WIBOR increased by bank's margin
($1 = 4.0364 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.