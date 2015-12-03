Dec 3Prochnik SA :

* Said on Wednesday it allotted 10,768 series C 01 bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($247.9) each to 35 entities

* Bonds have 24 months maturity

* Funds from series C 01 bonds issue will be used for optimization of company's financial structure via payment of series A and B bonds

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0334 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)