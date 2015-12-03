Dec 3Surfland Systemy Komputerowe SA :

* Said on Wednesday its shareholder meeting resolved to increase company's capital by 200,000 zlotys ($49,571.21)via issue of 200,000 series I shares at 1 zlotys per share

* Shares will be subscribed for by Surfland Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.

($1 = 4.0390 zlotys)