UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3CDRL SA :
* Announced on Wednesday conclusion of significant contracts with a foreign partner from Bangladesh, on the basis of individual transactions in the past 12 months
* The total value of the agreements for delivery of goods for spring/summer 2015, autumn/winter 2015 and spring/summer 2016 collections amounted to 7.8 million zlotys ($1.93 million)
* Additionally company informed about conclusion of significant contracts with two foreign partners from Hong Kong, on the basis of individual contracts in the past 12 months
* Total value of transactions amounted to 9.5 million zlotys and 8.9 million zlotys respectively
Source text for Eikon:,,
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0379 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.