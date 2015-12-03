BRIEF-MLP Group to issue bonds of value of up to 50.0 mln euros
* To issue bonds of value of up to 50.0 million euros ($53.32 million) under bonds issue program
Dec 3 Wendel Sa
* Reports Q3 consolidated sales of 2,125.4 million euros ($2.25 billion), up 39.9 percent
* Says group company Constantia Flexibles Q3 sales totaled 483.5 million euros, growing 6.2 percent organically
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.