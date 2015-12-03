Dec 3 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Said on Wednesday that it had signed an agreement with Portuguese telecommunications company NOS for sale of broadcasting rights of the Benfica's Team A home games for the First League and rights to broadcast and distribute Benfica TV channel

* Deal value is of up to 400 million euros ($423 million), payable in annual instalments

* The contract will start from the sports season 2016/2017; it has been signed for an initial duration of 3 years and may be extended to total up to 10 sports seasons

(Gdynia Newsroom)