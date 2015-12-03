BRIEF-PMPG Polskie Media FY 2016 net profit rises to 7.6 mln zlotys yoy
* FY 2016 revenue 57.1 million zlotys ($14.32 million) versus 51.8 million zlotys year ago
Dec 3 Triboo Media SpA :
* Triboo SpA buys 18.31 percent stake of Triboo Media SpA from Digiz Holding Srl
* Triboo SpA now holds 50.81 percent of Triboo Media SpA stake
* Triboo SpA committed to sell 37.49 percent of shares in excess to non-related parties within 12 months
* Says currently generates material portion of its revenues from Charter Corporation, which acquired Time Warner Cable in May 2016