MOVES-Former Wealthfront CEO Nash joins Acorns board
NEW YORK, April 4 Adam Nash, the former chief executive of digital financial advice company Wealthfront, has joined the board of U.S. micro-investing app Acorns, the company said on Tuesday.
Dec 3 Liberbank SA :
* To consolidate and cancel 2.72 billion shares in exchange for 0.9 billion new shares
* To carry out contra-split at a one new share for three old shares rate
* Contra split effective date set to Jan. 11, 2016
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 4 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd : * Says its Hong Kong unit will buy an investment firm for $1