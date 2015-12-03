Hospital stocks fall after talk of health bill revival
NEW YORK, April 4 Shares of U.S. hospital operators dropped on Tuesday as Republicans sought to revive plans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act that has benefited the companies.
Dec 3 (Reuters) -
* Ferrovial Ties up with French fund Meridiam to bid for Nice, Lyon airport privatisation
* Tender should be launched early January 2016
* Companies declined to comment (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Matthieur Protard; editing by John Irish)
NEW YORK, April 4 Shares of U.S. hospital operators dropped on Tuesday as Republicans sought to revive plans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act that has benefited the companies.
* Board has resolved to exercise its right to sell to Banca Popolare di Vicenza its holdings in share capital of Berica Vita, Cattolica Life and ABC Assicura