Hospital stocks fall after talk of health bill revival
NEW YORK, April 4 Shares of U.S. hospital operators dropped on Tuesday as Republicans sought to revive plans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act that has benefited the companies.
Dec 3 Partners Group Holding
* Morgan Stanley places 1.75 mln shares in Partners Group through accelerated bookbuilding
* Sale to hedge Morgan Stanley's exposure under a derivative transaction with firm's founders
* The derivative transaction concerns shareholdings of 4.1 percent for each of the three founders of partners group
* Credit Suisse is acting as sole bookrunner on share sale of Partners Group Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
* Main opposition party wants parliament recalled (Adds rand firms, ANC meeting, analyst, details)