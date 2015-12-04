BRIEF-Online part of Jiangsu Lopal Tech's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,532.2 times amount on offer
Dec 4Astro SA :
* Said on Thursday it shareholders approved capital increase by 215,000 zlotys ($54,218.99) via issuance of 4.3 million series C shares with nominal value of 0.05 zlotys per share and at a price of 2.20 zlotys per share
* The new shares will be fully subscribed by K&R Enterprises Sp. z o.o. that will cover them by in-kind contribution by transfer the right of perpetual usufruct of real estate in Warsaw, including office and warehouse buildings built on the plot
($1 = 3.9654 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, March 26 Many German companies doubt the good conditions in Europe's largest economy will last as they fear disruption from new technologies, the head of the Munich-based Ifo economic institute told the Suedkurier newspaper.