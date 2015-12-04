Dec 4Sygnity SA :

* Announced on Thursday it signed a 31.9 million zlotys ($8.05 million) contract with the Agency For Restructuring and Modernisation Of Agriculture

* The contract covers maintenance, development and modifications of EBS application, including raising EBS SGW/KIP version to version 12.2 or higher, modernization of B2B application and enhancement EBS EU application to version 12.2 or higher

