Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 4Sygnity SA :
* Announced on Thursday it signed a 31.9 million zlotys ($8.05 million) contract with the Agency For Restructuring and Modernisation Of Agriculture
* The contract covers maintenance, development and modifications of EBS application, including raising EBS SGW/KIP version to version 12.2 or higher, modernization of B2B application and enhancement EBS EU application to version 12.2 or higher
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9626 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order