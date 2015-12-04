Dec 4RSY SA :

* Said on Thursday that Zastal SA has lowered its stake in the company to 5.53 pct of company share capital from 88.81 pct

* CSY SA has acquired company's shares from Zastal and currently holds 83.28 pct stake in the company

* CSY is indirectly managed by Zastal

(Gdynia Newsroom)