Dec 7 Doradcy24 SA :

* Said on Sunday that the Polish National Depository of Securities decided to recall its resolution from Aug. 13 for registration of 373,985,665 pre-emptive rights on series K shares of Doradcy24

* Following the decision of National Depository of Securities and resolution of the company's shareholders' extraordinary general meeting, Doradcy24 will not issue series K shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)