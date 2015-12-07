Dec 7 MailUp SpA :

* Said on Saturday that it signed an agreement with Zoidberg Srl and Gianluca Prontito to acquire 100 percent in Agile Telecom SpA for the total price of 6.0 million euros ($6.52 million)

* 1,993,488 euros of the transaction price to be paid at closing date, 1,206,512 euros to be paid by taking over a Zoidberg debt towards Agile Telecom, 800,000 euros to be paid after that Agile Telecom discloses it FY 2015 income statement, 2.0 million euros to be paid via capital increase

* Transaction is subject to the shareholders' approval of the capital increase for up to 2 million euros, premium included, by issuing up to 666,667 ordinary shares for the price of 3 euros per share

* Capital increase to be reserved to Agile Telecom shareholders in exchange for 33 percent of Agile Telecom shares

* Agile Telecom SpA is a company specialized in short message service (SMS) solutions for Italian and foreign companies

