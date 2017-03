Dec 7 Prismaflex International SA :

* Reports H1 2015/16 revenue 25.4 million euros ($27.5 million) versus 25.5 million euros previous year

* H1 2015/16 current operating profit is 1.1 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 2015/16 net consolidated result is 0.4 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago

* Order backlog at Oct. 31 stood at 5.5 million euros versus 4.5 million euros a year ago

* Second half should confirm the business trends observed in Q2

