* Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) approved on Monday application of Sojitz Corporation to acquire 21 pct of voting shares in SOLLERS-ISUZU CJSC, which will bring its total voting shares to 26 pct

* The application was filed on Nov. 13 and FAS determined that the deal will not lead to restriction of competition

* SOLLERS-ISUZU is a joint venture of Russian Sollers and Isuzu Motors Limited

* According to Sollers interim report as at June 30, 2015 it owned a 50 pct stake in SOLLERS-ISUZU

