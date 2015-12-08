Dec 8 Skarbiec Holding SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed a letter of intent with ProService Agent Transferowy Sp. z o.o. concerning the negotiations for sale of an organized part of Skarbiec Holding's business

* Under the letter of intent parties will establish the terms and conditions of the potential sale of Skarbiec Holding's bookkeeping services business to ProService Agent Transferowy Sp. z o.o.

