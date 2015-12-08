BRIEF-Bank Hapoalim Q4 profit sinks
* Q4 net profit 138 million shekels versus 586 million shekels
Dec 8 Skarbiec Holding SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed a letter of intent with ProService Agent Transferowy Sp. z o.o. concerning the negotiations for sale of an organized part of Skarbiec Holding's business
* Under the letter of intent parties will establish the terms and conditions of the potential sale of Skarbiec Holding's bookkeeping services business to ProService Agent Transferowy Sp. z o.o.
* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago