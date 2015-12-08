BRIEF-Touchcorp Ltd says merger with Afterpay to proceed; Nick Molnar to be CEO of new co
* Two companies have agreed to merge under a new Australian holding company called "Afterpay Touch Group Limited"
Dec 8 Stopklatka SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital via closed subscription with pre-emptive rights of up to 4,641,304 series E shares at issue price of 2.30 zlotys each
* Series E shares will be offered to existing shareholders of the company at the ratio of 0.71 series E share for every share held
March 30 Fujian Newland Computer Co * Says it will pay 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hWz9T9 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)