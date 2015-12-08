Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) approved on Monday application of Gazprombank unit, Gazprombank - Asset Management CJSC, to acquire 75 pct stake in Istsibinvest LLC and acquisition of rights allowing to determine conditions of doing business by Razrez Beloyarskiy LLC

* As a result, Gazprombank - Asset Management will increase its stake in Istsibinvest to 100 pct

