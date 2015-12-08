Dec 8 Mercator Medical SA :

* Said on Monday that its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolved to raise capital by no less than 1 zloty and no more than 1.8 million zlotys ($452,700) via issue of not more than 1.8 million non-preemptive series G shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9758 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)