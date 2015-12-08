BRIEF-Amano announces change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Nakajima Izumi as new chairman and Hiroyuki Tsuda as president for the replacement
Dec 8 IMS SA :
* Said on Monday that it resolved to commence share buyback program that will run until Dec. 31, 2016 in one or several tranches
* Plans to repurchase up to 3,333,333 own shares
* In first tranche of buyback, that is to commence on Dec. 8, company plans to buy back up to 2 million shares
* Proposed by IMS's management board price per share in first tranche of buyback is 2.15 zloty ($0.54)
($1 = 3.9835 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's