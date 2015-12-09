BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
Dec 9 Dignitana AB :
* Sais on Tuesday received U.S. FDA De Novo Clearance for The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System
* Says is currently finalizing agreements with major cancer centers and community oncology groups across the country so that they will be able to offer DigniCap to patients as soon as possible
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital