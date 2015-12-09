UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Eis Eczacibasi Ilac, Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit Eczacibasi Girisim Pazarlama Tuketim Urunleri to end non-household goods operations by the end of 2015
* To establish a wholly owned unit Eczacibasi Profesyonel Urun ve Hizmetler Sanayi ve Ticaret with a total capital of 4 million lira ($1.38 million) and transfer all non-household goods operations to this unit Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9064 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.