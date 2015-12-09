Dec 9 Comperia.pl SA :

* Said on Tuesday it terminated its licence contract with Lubuska Grupa Kapitalowa Jaroslaw Lon for use of Comperia agent application, with immediate effect

* As a result, together with its unit Comperia Ubezpieczenia Sp. z o. o., will not gain at least 5.9 million zlotys ($1.5 million) of expected remuneration from contract

($1 = 3.9740 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)