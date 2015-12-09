UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
** Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson rises 6 pct in early trade after stronger than expected Nov sales, Q2 profit
** Nov sales up 8 pct vs increase of 4 pct in Reuters poll
** Sales up 11 percent in local currencies vs 6 pct in Reuters poll
** Q2 operating profit 145 mln SEK vs 135 mln in Reuters poll
** Shares up 3 pct YTD until Tuesday's close
(RM: helena.soderpalm.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.