Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 9 NTT System SA :
* Said on Tuesday its unit in consortium signed contract with Polish Treasury - Inspektorat Uzbrojenia for delivery of IT equipment to Polish Army
* Contract is worth 72.1 million zlotys ($18.1 million) gross
* Consortium consist of its unit NTT Technology Sp. z o.o and Koncept Sp. z o.o., EGIDA IT Solutions Sp. z o.o., Intaris Sp. z o.o.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9762 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order