Dec 9 Ros Agro :

* Intends to acquire 100 pct of Uralbroiler Group of Companies

* Says it became the owner of minority stakes of Uralbroiler Group of Companies

* Production capacity of Uralbroiler Group is about 110,000 tonnes of poultry and 18,000 tonnes of pork

* Plans to become a major owner of Uralbroiler enterprises within the two months Further company coverage:

