BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
Dec 9 Indivior Plc
* Research and development day & preliminary financial guidance 2016
* Development of monthly depot buprenorphine on track for approval in h2 2017
* Sees preliminary financial guidance for 2016 issued with net revenue in a range of $945m-$975m, an operating margin above 30%
* Has agreed to buy back and retire $75m of debt reflecting strong cashflow in 2015
* Sees 2016 net income in a range of $155m-$180m
* Performance in 2015 continues to run well ahead of our plan, which anticipated a more challenging market environment driven by competitive activity - ceo
* Sees projected investment increase of more than $35m in research and development projects in 2016
* These investments will have no impact on sales in 2016
* Debt at year-end is expected to be of order of $635m - $645m, offset by cash of $415m - $425m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital